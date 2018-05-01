Know Your Team.
Empower Them To Succeed.
Being the best in the business requires a stellar team. But sometimes, it’s hard to know exactly how to help them grow. No matter what kind of team you manage, we’ll help you gain a better understanding of how they perform and where they need help to improve.
360 Degree Feedback
Team-wide feedback participation means that no one on your team feels singled out, and everyone learns where they can improve.
Performance Tracking
Create real-time notes for each team member and assign a positive or negative value. The result is a comprehensive, actionable data set that allows you to instantly identify your top-performers and those who need a little more guidance. These notes are just for you.
Peer Reviews
Give your team agency over their own growth through the power of peer reviews! Each week, users rate their teammates on professionalism, helpfulness, innovativeness, and productivity. Users are shown their anonymous monthly average score and can view their stats over time, making it easy to track performance.
Gamified Participation
Participation isn’t just easy, we’ve added a little healthy competition to make it fun! Each week, your team competes to improve their participation scores by earning points every time they complete their reviews.
Benefits at a Glance
Lightning-Fast Participation
Complete weekly reviews in record time using our simple interface.
Easier Reviews, Better Feedback
Power your in-person reviews with concrete performance examples collected over time.
Track Initiatives
Prove how well your team building and HR initiatives are performing by collecting data before and after implementation.
Develop Stronger Leaders
Encourage your company leaders to become even stronger by learning where to improve their team.
Efficient Training
Determine where your training dollars are most effective by finding out where your team members need the most help.
Increase Awareness
Reinforce the importance of a respectful and harmonious environment.
Increased Data Points
Be confident in your team’s performance by collecting data from multiple sources every week
Level the Playing Field
Ensure your team members are evaluated fairly by increasing the number of people who assess their performance.
Know Your Top People
Instantly find the top performers across your organization.
Honest Feedback
Learn what’s really going on with your staff by allowing employees to provide anonymous peer ratings.
Improved Relationships
Help your team discover their colleagues’ needs and expectations through anonymous evaluations, so they can meet them every time.
Establish Transparency
Know exactly how your company culture is working and identify trends that could cause people problems.
